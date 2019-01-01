GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Adding GPU Acceleration to Pixar Renderman

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9767:Adding GPU Acceleration to Pixar Renderman

Max Liani(Pixar)

We'll discuss photo-realistic rendering in modern movie production and present the path that led us to leverage GPUs and CPUs in a new scalable rendering architecture. Learn about RenderMan XPU, Pixar's next-gen physically based production path tracer, and how we solve the problem of heterogeneous compute using a shared code base. We'll also discuss our partnership with NVIDIA to create the technology to enable art and creativity in future feature animation and live-action visual effects blockbusters.