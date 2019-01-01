Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9766:Production-Quality, Final-Frame Rendering on the GPU

Rob Slater(Redshift)

Learn about the latest features of Redshift, an NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated renderer that is redefining the industry's perception of GPU final-frame rendering. This talk is aimed at industry professionals and software developers who want to learn more about GPU-Accelerated production-quality rendering.

View the slides (pdf)