Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9765:Real-Time Inference: Considerations for Achieving Best Performance in Applications and Games

Don Brittain(NVIDIA)

Find out what it takes to bring the benefits of AI to applications that run at interactive speeds. We'll explain how to think about inference performance throughout the AI development pipeline, covering topics like network design, training considerations, debugging, profiling performance, and optimizing GPU-Based code for fastest throughput using Tensor Core acceleration. This talk is aimed at application programmers and other AI practitioners, but it should be accessible to program designers and project managers interested in incorporating AI features into their products.

View the slides (pdf)