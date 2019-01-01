Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9760:Discovering ACC Cancer Biomarkers Using a Purpose-Build Hypergraph Database and Link Prediction

Pieter Derdeyn(Systems Imagination)

Genes fused to one another can drive aggressive cancer cell growth. Fused MYB and NFIB genes are a hallmark of adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), but scientists don't yet know how the combined MYB-NFIB protein functions. Learn how we're working to better understand the complex biological interactions that lead to cancer. We'll describe how we investigated the MYB-NFIB fusion protein in ACC by ingesting many large, publicly available biological databases into a colossal hypergraph database designed to preserve the hierarchical structure and relationships inherent in biological data. We'll discuss how we implemented a supervised learning model to identify meaningful patterns that could explain ACC tumor biology. We will also cover how using GPUs results in a thousandfold increase in logistic regression analysis computational efficiency.

