GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9756:Accelerated Hyperscale Compute for AI at the Edge

Brandon Jones(IBM)

We'll examine what the evolution of the 5G network means for telecommunications providers and examine how supporting the jump to 5G will require accelerated computing deployed in new patterns. We'll cover how telecommunications companies can tackle the data tsunami that will emerge with 5G, explore the new intelligent edge, and share solutions to the challenges of 5G. We will also provide examples of application deployments to the edge and their use cases.

