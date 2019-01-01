Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9750:Advancing U.S. Weather Prediction Capabilities with Exascale HPC

Mark Govett(NOAA Earth System Research Laboratory)

We'll discuss the revolution in computing, modeling, data handling and software development that's needed to advance U.S. weather-prediction capabilities in the exascale computing era. Creating prediction models to cloud-resolving 1 KM-resolution scales will require an estimated 1,000-10,000 times more computing power, but existing models can't exploit exascale systems with millions of processors. We'll examine how weather-prediction models must be rewritten to incorporate new scientific algorithms, improved software design, and use new technologies such as deep learning to speed model execution, data processing, and information processing. We'll also offer a critical and visionary assessment of key technologies and developments needed to advance U.S. operational weather prediction in the next decade.

View the slides (pdf)