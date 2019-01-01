Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9744:Industrial AI: Probabilistic Physics-infused Deep Learning Applications

Mahadevan Balasubramaniam(BHGE Digital),Arun Subramaniyan(BHGE Digital)

We will highlight the power of hybrid probabilistic deep learning by discussing how this approach is used for building system-of-system models for large-scale systems such as refineries, power generation systems, and gas compression systems. We'll cover how GPUs accelerate all three applications, with a focus on a time series prediction model for predicting overall production in a large oil field with multiple changing parameters.