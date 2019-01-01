Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9741:Network Accelerated GPU Workloads: How 5G and Edge Networks Boost XR

Mohammad Khalid(Verizon)

Learn how to distribute GPU workloads on the intelligent edge with Verizon. We'll describe how Verizon engineers developed GPU virtualization and management platforms to accelerate graphics, rendering, audio, and computer vision with edge networks. We'll share recent developments in the journey to 5G and the edge by describing cases studies and demonstrating edge-based APIs for rendering and inferencing.

View the slides (pdf)