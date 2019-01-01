Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9739:Augmented Material Creation with Substance Alchemist and RTX Real-Time Inference

Baptiste Manteau(Allegorithmic),Rosalie Martin(Allegorithmic)

We'll discuss Substance Alchemist, a tool that will allow users to manage material collections and create new materials from pictures, scans, or pre-existing materials. We will detail the different facets of Alchemist and explain how GPU-Accelerated AI will enhance material creation, with a deep dive into the delighter features that leverage TensorCore. The tool was first demonstrated at SIGGRAPH 2018.

