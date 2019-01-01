GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Using GPU Power for NumPy-syntax Calculations

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9738:Using GPU Power for NumPy-syntax Calculations

Crissman Loomis(preferred networks),Shunta Saito(preferred networks)

Learn how the open source Python module CuPy works as a drop-in replacement for NumPy to enable calculation using GPUs. We'll explain how engineers can speed up calculations by making their own kernels on the GPU. We'll also cover other projects incorporating CuPy to increase calculation speed.

