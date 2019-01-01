GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Role of Tensors in Machine Learning

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9733:Role of Tensors in Machine Learning

Anima Anandkumar(NVIDIA)

Learn about tensors, higher-order extensions of matrices that can incorporate multiple modalities and encode higher-order relationships in data. After an introduction to tensor methods, we will discuss which tensor methods can be used in deep learning and in probabilistic modeling. We'll show how tensor contractions, which are extensions of matrix products, provide high rates of compression in a variety of neural network models. We'll also demonstrate the use of tensors for document categorization at scale through probabilistic topic models. These are available in a python library called Tensorly that provides a high-level API for tensor methods and deep tensorized architectures.

View the slides (pdf)