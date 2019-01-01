GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Packet Processing on GPU at 100GbE Line Rate

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9730:Packet Processing on GPU at 100GbE Line Rate

Elena Agostini(NVIDIA),Chetan Tekur(NVIDIA)

Many applications like telemetry, intrusion detection and anomaly detection can be accelerated by doing Packet Processing on a GPU. Using a GPU will also enable applying ML/DL for smarter Packet Processing. However, one of the bottlenecks to do Packet Processing on a GPU is to be able to ingest data at high bandwidth and low latency. The recent developments in this field will be reviewed in this session. Following this, the latest development from Nvidia along with preliminary benchmarking results will be presented. Nvidia has extended DPDK library to leverage direct RDMA to GPU memory, enabling close to line rate ingestion of network data into a GPU on 100GigE networks.

View the slides (pdf)