GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Memory Management on Modern GPU Architectures

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9727:Memory Management on Modern GPU Architectures

Nikolay Sakharnykh(NVIDIA)

Confused about how Unified Memory works on modern GPU architectures? Did you try Unified Memory some time ago and never wanted to return to it? We'll explain how the last few generations of GPU architectures and software improvements have opened up new ways to manage CPU and GPU memories. We will dive into the advantages and disadvantages of various OS and CUDA memory allocators, explore how memory is managed by the driver, and examine user controls to tune it. Learn about software enhancements for Unified Memory developed over the past year, how HMM is different from ATS, and how to use Unified Memory with multiple processes.

View the slides (pdf)