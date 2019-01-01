Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9717:Real-Time Ray Tracing on Professional Head-Mounted Displays with NVIDIA RTX

Andreas Dietrich(ESI Group),Jan Wurster(ESI)

We'll discuss recently available GPU hardware support for ray tracing, and examine how this makes it possible to fully ray-trace scenes in real time, even on high-end head-mounted displays (HMDs). Real-time ray tracing has been considered the Holy Grail of rendering, but existing solutions like NVIDIA OptiX were limited to moderate display resolutions and frame rates. As a result, they weren't feasible for ray tracing on head-mounted displays (HMDs), which typically feature a wide field of view and require constant high frame rates to avoid motion sickness. We'll examine how GPU hardware support from technologies like NVIDIA's Turing and RTX allows users to fully ray trace scenes on HMDs.

View the slides (pdf)