GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9716:Visualizing ATP-Dependent Substrate-Processing Dynamics of the Human 26S Proteasome at Near-Atomic Resolution

Youdong Mao(Peking University)

We'll discuss how we visualized ATP-dependent substrate-processing dynamics of the human 26S proteasome at near-atomic resolution with cryo-electron microscopy. We'll present cryo-EM structures of the 26S proteasome in seven conformational states at a resolution of 2.8-3.6mm, captured during polyubiquitinated protein degradation. We will discuss how these structures visualize a continuum of dynamic substrate-proteasome interactions from ubiquitin recognition to processive substrate translocation.

View the slides (pdf)