Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9706:Accelerating Product Design with NVIDIA AI Denoiser

Brian Hillner(Dassault Systemes),Jeremy Wilkens(ID Group)

Designing a new airplane interior is hard enough. Imagine trying to render something that complex to show your manager or clients. We'll talk about how we use SOLIDWORKS Visualize, powered by NVIDIA's Iray render engine, and NVIDIA's new AI-Accelerated Denoiser to accelerate the design process and deliver photo-quality images and animations 10x faster than before.

View the slides (pdf)