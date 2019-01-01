GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Taming the Deep Learning Workflow

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9704:Taming the Deep Learning Workflow

Evan Sparks(Determined AI)

Despite enormous excitement about the potential of deep learning, building deep learning-powered practical applications remains an enormous challenge. The necessary expertise is scarce, hardware requirements can be prohibitive, and current software tools are immature and limited in scope. We'll describe how deep learning workflows are supported by existing software tooling. Learn about promising opportunities to dramatically improve these workflows via novel algorithmic and software solutions, including resource-aware neural architecture search and fully automated GPU training-cluster orchestration. This talk draws on academic work at CMU, UC Berkeley, and UCLA, as well as our experiences at Determined AI, a startup that builds software to make deep learning engineers more productive.

