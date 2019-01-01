GTC Silicon Valley-2019: ISAAC SDK - The Future of Programming Robots

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9698:ISAAC SDK - The Future of Programming Robots

David Weikersdorfer(NVIDIA)

Isaac SDK is NVIDIAs software development kit for robotics. At the core of Isaac is the Isaac Robot Engine which allows you to build modular and high-speed robotic applications and easily deploy them to Jetson platforms. Isaac also comes with over 30 GEMs providing solutions for hard robotics problems like navigation or perception algorithms. To get started Isaac provides tutorials, documentation and sample applications for Carter the delivery robot and Kaya the robot for makers. In the talk I will give an overview of Isaac and show a live demo of the SDK in action on a robot.