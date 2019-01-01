Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9697:Path Tracing in ParaView-OptiX: RTX for Scientific Visualization

Tim Biedert(NVIDIA),Mathias Hummel(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss recent enhancements to the ParaView open source visualization package using the NVIDIA OptiX SDK and NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology, which together enable real-time path tracing of large scientific data at scale. We will show users how to easily set up their own pipelines in ParaView to leverage these technologies, and highlight applications in large-scale and in situ visualization.

