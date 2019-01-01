Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9692:NVIDIA IndeX - Implementing Cloud Services for Complex Scientific Data Visualization

Marc Nienhaus(NVIDIA),Brant Robertson(UC Santa Cruz),TomMichael Thamm(NVIDIA)

NVIDIA IndeX is a scalable scientific data visualization solution for single/multi-GPU systems or GPU clusters and is well suited for implementing complex cloud services easily. The presentation covers many NVIDIA IndeX features such as IndeX's Accelerated Computing API (XAC) for interactive data shading and data processing and introduces novel interfaces for high-bandwidth inferencing on distributed data. The presentation illustrates NVIDIA IndeX applications in astrophysics and demos an interactive 5 TB Galactic Wind data visualization. The talk also highlights the ability to implement new cloud services using NVIDIA IndeX.

