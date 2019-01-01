Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9689:Democratizing 3D Modeling using Virtual Reality and Machine Learning

Jonathan Gagne(MasterpieceVR)

We'll explain how virtual reality and deep learning allowed us to radically simplify and dramatically accelerate 3D asset creation for entertainment, education, and manufacturing. With MasterpieceVR software, one of the world's first for collaborative 3D modeling, users can create 3D models without prior training, professionals can prototype 3D digital assets several times faster than traditional methods, and teams can co-create in real time. We'll explain how advances in deep learning with NVIDIA GPUs can make this process even simpler. In the coming years, users will be able to easily transform their visual ideas directly into 3D objects.