GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Visualize Your Large Datasets

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9681:Visualize Your Large Datasets

Peter Messmer(NVIDIA)

Visualization is a key component of many computational science disciplines. In the past, only typical HPC domains like computational fluid dynamics or cosmology had dataset sizes large enough to require sophisticated multi-node visualization tools. But with increasing detector sizes and large neural networks or higher resolution models, application domains that typically used single node visualization suddenly need performance that goes beyond a single node. In addition, rendering techniques using ray tracing or VR can dramatically increase the visual cues of visualizations, offering novel ways to investigate the data. In this presentation we will look at a range of large data problems and a palette of GPU-Accelerated visualization tools, and see how they can help in a range of use cases.

View the slides (pdf)