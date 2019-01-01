Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9680:Generative Modeling for Wireless Network Performance Optimization

Bryan Larish(Verizon)

We'll explore the application of generative modeling approaches to learning wireless network data distribution for network simulation and performance optimization. We'll compare three machine learning models that can be used for this purpose Gaussian mixture models, kernel density estimation, and generative adversarial networks.

