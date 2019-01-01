Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9679:UCX-Python: A Flexible Communication Library for Python Applications

Akshay Venkatesh(NVIDIA)

We'll talk about the UCX unified communication library, a C library that acts as middleware for programming models like MPI, PGAS, and other task-based runtime models. As HPC and data science applications move to Python for prototyping purposes and for ease of development, we provide Python bindings and an object-oriented type of UCX through Python bindings with the help of Cython. We'll explain how this makes it possible for Python applications to quickly use many of UCX's communication primitives such as send-recv, distributed load-store, and callback facilities. Specifically, UCX provides CUDA-awareness, making it possible for objects concerning CUDA memory to be transferred among Python processes.

