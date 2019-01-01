GTC Silicon Valley-2019: NVSHMEM: A PGAS Library for GPU Clusters

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9677:NVSHMEM: A PGAS Library for GPU Clusters

Anshuman Goswami(NVIDIA),Sreeram Potluri(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss NVSHMEM, a PGAS library that implements the OpenSHMEM specification for communication across NVIDIA GPUs connected by different types of interconnects that include PCI-E, NVLink and Infiniband. NVSHMEM makes it possible to initiate communication from within a CUDA kernel. As a result, CUDA kernel boundaries are not forced on an application due to its communication requirements. Less synchronization on the CPU helps strong scaling efficiency. Ability to initiate fine-grained communication from inside the CUDA kernel helps achieve better overlap of communication with computation. QUDA is a popular GPU-Enabled QCD library used by several popular packages like Chroma and MILC. NVSHMEM enables better strong scaling in QUDA. NVSHMEM not only benefits latency-bound applications like QUDA, but can also help improve performance and reduce complexity of codes like FFT that are bandwidth bound and codes like Breadth First Search that have a dynamic communication pattern.

View the slides (pdf)