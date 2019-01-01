Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9672:Accelerate Your Speech Recognition Pipeline on the GPU

Hugo Braun(NVIDIA),Justin Luitjens(NVIDIA)

Automatic speech recognition (ASR) algorithms allow us to interact with devices, appliances, and services using spoken language. Used in cloud services like Siri, Google Voice, and Amazon Echo, speech recognition is growing in popularity, which substantially increases the computational demand on the data center. We'll discuss the latest work by NVIDIA to accelerate the ASR pipeline, which includes a lattice-generating language model decoder, and explain how we're enabling online speech decoding across a range of NVIDIA GPUs.

View the slides (pdf)