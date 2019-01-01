Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9671:AI Innovation Success Stories in Retail and Consumer Products Industries

Scott Brubaker(NVIDIA),Paul Hendricks(NVIDIA)

AI is driving success in many areas of the retail and consumer industries. Learn more about use cases, customer references, and compelling value propositions from GPU-Enabled technology. Topics include AI, computer vision, and machine learning. We'll discuss success stories with production-grade business impact that cultivate an innovative fast-fail approach to driving consumer engagement, brand awareness, and operational efficiency.

View the slides (pdf)