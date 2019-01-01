Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9664:How to Scale from Workstation through Cloud to HPC in Cryo-EM Processing

Lance Wilson(Monash University)

Learn how high-resolution imaging is revolutionizing science and dramatically changing how we process, analyze, and visualize at this new scale. We will show the journey a researcher can take to produce images capable of winning a Nobel prize. We'll review the last two years of development in single-particle cryo-electron microscopy processing, with a focus on accelerated software, and discuss benchmarks and best practices for common software packages in this domain. Our talk will include videos and images of atomic resolution molecules and viruses that demonstrate our success in high-resolution imaging.

View the slides (pdf)