GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9662:The Kokkos C++ Performance Portability EcoSystem

Christian Trott(Sandia National Laboratories)

Learn about the Kokkos C++ Performance Portability EcoSystem, a production-level solution for writing modern C++ applications in a hardware-agnostic way. The ecosystem is part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Exascale Project, a national effort to prepare the HPC community for the next generation of supercomputing platforms. We'll give an overview of what the Kokkos EcoSystem provides, including its programming model, math kernels library, tools, and training resources. We'll provide success stories for Kokkos adoption in large production applications on the leading supercomputing platforms in the U.S. We'll focus particularly on early results from two of the world's most powerful supercomputers, Summit and Sierra, both powered by NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs. We will also describe how the Kokkos EcoSystem anticipates the next generation of architectures and share early experiences of using NVSHMEM incorporated into Kokkos.

View the slides (pdf)