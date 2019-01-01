Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9661:NVIDIA Nsight Graphics: Getting The Most From Your Vulkan Applications

Jeffrey Kiel(NVIDIA)

Are you struggling to understand why your graphics application isn't performing the way you think it should? Have you added new features only to see new rendering bugs and your frame rate fall? We'll discuss how NVIDIA Nsight Graphics provides tools to solve some of the most puzzling graphics rendering and performance problems. We'll walk you through through real-world examples that show how use NVIDIA's developer tools to solve these issues and more. Learn how to use the Frame Debugger to find those pesky rendering anomalies, and how to dig into the GPU performance metrics provided by the Range Profiler to decode your performance issues. We'll also cover how to harness GPU Trace to better understand how your application is utilizing the vast parallel computing resources of the shader units. Come ready to unleash your inner GPU Ninja!

View the slides (pdf)