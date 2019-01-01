Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9660:Imaging the City: GPU Simulation in Space and Time

Nikita Pestrov(Habidatum International, Inc.)

Learn how to reconstruct missing data in specific city areas when only one source of data is available, and find out how to predict activity patterns based on historical urban data. We'll explain how we achieve this by training a neural network to learn the relationship between different types of data such as spend data and activity data. We used this approach to predict the local economic impact of building a new community center or holding a large event. We'll discuss how we use the power of modern NVIDIA GPUs to run simulations of whole cities and how we use Chronotope visualization software to let analysts explore predictions and compare these with existing situations.

View the slides (pdf)