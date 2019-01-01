Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9653:How to Make Your Life Easier in the Age of Exascale Computing Using NVIDIA GPUDirect Technologies

Elena Agostini(NVIDIA),Davide Rossetti(NVIDIA)

We'll introduce the fundamental concepts behind NVIDIA GPUDirect and explain how GPUDirect technologies are leveraged to scale out performance. GPUDirect technologies can provide even faster results for compute-intensive workloads, including those running on a new breed of dense, GPU-Accelerated servers such as the Summit and Sierra supercomputers and the NVIDIA DGX line of servers.

View the slides (pdf)