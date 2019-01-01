Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9649:Inside NVIDIA's AI Infrastructure for Self-Driving Cars

Clement Farabet(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss Project MagLev, NVIDIA's internal end-to-end AI platform for developing its self-driving car software, DRIVE. We'll explore the platform that supports continuous data ingest from multiple cars producing TB of data per hour. We'll also cover how the platform enables autonomous AI designers to iterate training of new neural network designs across thousands of GPU systems and validate the behavior of these designs over multi PB-scale data sets. We will talk about our overall architecture for everything from data center deployment to AI pipeline automation, as well as large-scale AI dataset management, AI training, and testing.

