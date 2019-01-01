GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Deep Learning on Mobile

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9648:Deep Learning on Mobile

Siddha Ganju(NVIDIA),Meher AnandKasam(Square),Anirudh Koul(Aira)

Learn how to bring the power of convolutional neural networks and deep learning to memory- and power-constrained devices like smartphones, wearable devices, and drones. We'll show these techniques at work on real-world project and discuss tips and tricks, speed and accuracy trade-offs, and benchmarks on different hardware. We will then demonstrate how to get started developing your own deep learning application for storage- and power-constrained mobile devices. We'll also discuss how to apply similar techniques to increase deep neural net efficiency when deploying in a regular cloud-based production environment. This approach reduces the number of GPUs required and lowers cost.

View the slides (pdf)