GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9625:Building and Optimizing Cloud Platform for Audio Cognition System

Yoonchang Han(Cochlear.ai),Subin Lee(Cochlear.ai)

We'll share our experience building an audio cognition platform that extracts non-verbal information such as speech, music, and environmental sounds. Cochlear.ai's Sense platform leverages acoustic event detection, scene classification, human gender/age estimation, music analysis, and more with near real-time analysis from audio data. Everything is optimized for audio processing, including the cloud backend, API design and management, and deep learning architecture. We'll detail our learnings and challenges in developing our audio cognition service.

View the slides (pdf)