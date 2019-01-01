Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9620:GPU Virtualization, 5G, and Edge Computing Make Cloud AR/VR a Reality

John Benko(Orange),James Li(Orange)

We'll discuss our team's work to determine how GPU virtualization, 5G, and edge computing, together with cutting-edge hardware and software solutions, can make cloud AR/VR a reality. Our talk will cover how 5G will shift computing and data storage to the cloud and enable new business models and commercial opportunities. We'll also talk about how 5G will enable high-resolution (4K or 8K) AR and VR, how these can revolutionize content consumption, and our role in making this possible.

