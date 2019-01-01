Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9617:Edge AI in Smart Manufacturing: Defect Detection and Beyond

Trista Chen(Inventec Corporation),WeiChao Chen(Skywatch Inc.)

We'll discuss our experiences working with first-tier electronics manufacturing facilities to apply machine learning techniques to their product design processes and production pipelines. We'll provide details about several applications in the domains of circuit defect and product appearance inspections, quality control, and the associated edge AI algorithms, and explain the machinery we created to solve these problems. When applying AI to smart manufacturing, the first problems that come to mind are usually automatic product inspection, but in reality we often need to carefully redefine the problems to yield a satisfactory solution and return on investment.

