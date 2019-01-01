Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9614:How To Use GPUs For Faster, Better and Cheaper Drug Development

Gaurav Tripathi(Innoplexus AG)

We'll demonstrate how different kinds of AI techniques can be used across all four stages of drug development preclinical, clinical, regulatory, and commercial. Each stage requires a huge volume of mostly unstructured data that must be analyzed to generate insights. We'll provide several examples of our methods, including using GPUs to accelerate segmentation and image processing in information extraction from PDFs, HTML files, and images combining CNN and LSTM. Other examples include using GPUs to accelerate training to identify biomedical entities and resolve them to correct type with a combination of CRF and RNN. We're also using GPUs to accelerate graph traversals in mapping connections among millions of biomedical concepts in real time.

