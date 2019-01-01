Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9613:Data-Driven Dataset Creation: Deep Active Learning for Autonomous Vehicles and Beyond

Adam Lesnikowski(NVIDIA)

Learn about deep active learning and how it's been successfully applied to the autonomous vehicle project at NVIDIA. We'll discuss aspects of our work on learning from limited labels for autonomous vehicle and other datasets, and outline the importance of advanced data-driven methods to build datasets. We'll also describe our plans for research in learning from limited labels and optimal construction of datasets. In addition, our talk will touch on more recent and exploratory experiments toward optimal construction of training sets for today's deep neural network models and other machine learning and AI methods.

