GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Learning from Limited Data

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9598:Learning from Limited Data
Tatsuya Harada(The University of Tokyo / RIKEN)
We'll introduce a method for constructing an accurate prediction model from limited data in machine learning, one of the most important tasks in machine learning. We'll discuss unsupervised domain adaptation for open set data and a visual question-generation method to acquire knowledge of unknown object categories.