GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9597:KiwiBots: Using the Power of GPUs to Solve the Last-Mile Delivery Problem

Carlos Alvarez(Kiwi Campus),David Cardozo(Kiwi Campus)

Dive deep into the brain of the self-driving Kiwibot, which lowers the cost of delivering food and other items. We'll explain how the cost of nearly 90 percent of U.S. deliveries is in the last miles of the route. We'll also provide details on the Kiwibot, which can navigate autonomously on sidewalks, deliver goods in perfect condition, and make delivery as economical as possible. The robots take advantage of the computational power provided by the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 platform to simultaneously run deep learning and classical computer vision algorithms based on six monocular cameras to navigate sidewalks and avoid many kinds of obstacles.

