GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Real-Time Computer Vision in Retail

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9592:Real-Time Computer Vision in Retail

Frank Hinek(NCR)

Learn about the challenges, experiments, and innovations involved in delivering the smart retail stores of the future. A significant obstacle to retail computer vision systems is developing AI solutions for existing brick-and-mortar, as opposed to a purpose-built smart store. We'll dive into our inference results and discuss how they were influenced by sensor size, sensor placement, PPI, neural network architecture, and GPU/compute hardware.

View the slides (pdf)