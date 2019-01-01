Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9589:Interactive High-Fidelity Biomolecular and Cellular Visualization with RTX Ray Tracing APIs

John Stone(University of Illinois at UrbanaChampaign)

This talk will present techniques and performance results for high-fidelity rendering of state-of-the-art biomolecular and cellular simulations using NVIDIA RTX ray tracing hardware with OptiX and Vulkan APIs. We'll introduce the latest technical advances in the OptiX ray tracing engines in VMD, which are used for interactive ray tracing and in-situ and post-hoc visualization of petascale molecular dynamics simulations. We'll describe how to quickly and easily adapted the mature OptiX ray tracing engine in VMD to support RTX hardware acceleration using key language features of CUDA and C++ while maintaining full performance. We'll also share RTX ray tracing performance results for a range of visualization scenarios, including omnidirectional panoramic rendering for VR. In addition, we'll discuss ongoing work on interactive ray tracing of molecular dynamics trajectories (time series data) and easy deployment using NGC containers and Amazon EC2 AMIs.

View the slides (pdf)