GTC Silicon Valley-2019: RAPIDS: The Platform Inside and Out

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9577:RAPIDS: The Platform Inside and Out

Joshua Patterson(NVIDIA)

See how RAPIDS and the open source ecosystem are advancing data science. In this session, we will explore RAPIDS, the NEW open source data science platform from NVIDIA. Come learn how to get started leveraging these open-source libraries for faster performance and easier development on GPUs. See the latest engineering work and new release features, including, benchmarks, roadmaps, and demos. Finally, hear how customers are leveraging RAPIDS in production, benefiting from early adoption, and outperforming CPU equivalents.

View the slides (pdf)