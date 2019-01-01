GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Effective, Scalable Multi-GPU Joins

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9557:Effective, Scalable Multi-GPU Joins

Tim Kaldwey(NVIDIA),Jiri Kraus(NVIDIA),Nikolay Sakharnykh(NVIDIA)

Most large companies use online analytical processing (OLAP) to gain insight from available data and guide business decisions. To support time-critical business decisions, companies must answer queries as quickly as possible. For OLAP, the performance bottlenecks are joins of large relations. GPUs can significantly accelerate these joins, but often the speed or memory capacity of a single GPU is not sufficient to join input tables or unable to do it quickly enough. We'll discuss how we're addressing these problems by proposing join algorithms that scale to multiple GPUs.

View the slides (pdf)