Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9555:Autonomous Driving: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Xiaodi Hou(TuSimple)

Its time to separate the signal from the noise when it comes to autonomous driving. And as self-driving trucks near commercial reality, the stakes are high for safe operation on our highways. Join Dr. Xiaodi Hou, Founder, President and CTO of TuSimple, the largest self-driving truck company worldwide, for a discussion of what it takes to design, test and deploy a fully autonomous truck. Dr. Hou will lay it on the line in terms of whats working and whats not in the design and testing of todays self-driving trucks.

View the slides (pdf)