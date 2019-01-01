Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9554:Fast Training of Deep Neural Networks Using Brain-Generated Labels

Sergey Vaisman(InnerEye)

Learn how to quickly build robust deep neural networks for visual-recognition tasks using information generated directly from the human brain. We will present a novel active learning framework that combines fast image presentation, real-time brainwave classification, and the use of classification score for optimizing the loss function. We'll share examples of using the proposed framework on GPUs to train neural networks and show that our solution provides faster convergence and higher performance than traditional methods.

View the slides (pdf)