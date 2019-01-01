Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9551:Turbo-Boosting Neural Networks for Object Detection

Hongyang Li(Chinese University of Hong Kong)

Learn about object detection and how GPUs are boosting the field in the PyTorch framework. As part of our talk, we'll discuss GPU implementation, including the efficiency-accuracy tradeoff and cluster deployment. We'll also delve into the latest object-detection research.

