GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9545:Using the Deepstream SDK for AI-Based Video Analytics

Andrew Bull(NVIDIA),Anudeep Nallamothu(NVIDIA)

Learn how to get started deploying AI-based video analytic solutions using the NVIDIA DeepStream SDK. We'll walk through steps required to set up an environment on Jetson and Tesla and discuss best practices for selecting cameras and guiding design for data center and edge computing. We'll also provide an example that uses samples in the SDK to create a concurrent neural network in a multi-camera tracking environment.

View the slides (pdf)