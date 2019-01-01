GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Containers Democratize HPC

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9525:Containers Democratize HPC

CJ Newburn(NVIDIA)

NVIDIA offers several containerized applications in HPC, visualization, and deep learning. We have also enabled a broad array of contain-related technologies for GPUs with upstreamed improvements to community projects and with tools that are seeing broad interest and adoption. In addition, NVIDIA is a catalyst for the broader community in enumerating key technical challenges for developers, admins and end users, and is helping to identify gaps and drive them to closure. Our talk describes NVIDIA's new developments and upcoming efforts. We'll detail progress in the most important technical areas, including multi-node containers, security, and scheduling frameworks. We'll also offer highlights of the breadth and depth of interactions across the HPC community that are making the latest, highly-quality HPC applications available to platforms that include GPUs.

